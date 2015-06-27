RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Mariners. Richards has thrown a quality start in each of his past seven starts at Angel Stadium, going back to last season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 career games (six starts) against Seattle.

INF/OF Efren Navarro started in left field and batted leadoff Friday against Seattle. It was his third start in the leadoff spot, in which he’s hitting .083 (1 for 12) with an on-base percentage of .083. He has batted leadoff, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, and played first base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in six-plus innings but got the loss Friday against the Mariners. “I thought Shoe started off with great velocity, really good command,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “No doubt the fastball was in good zones early. He pitched a really good ballgame for us, gave us a chance to win. Maybe a couple pitches here and there where he didn’t quite get where he wanted to, especially to (Mariners SS Brad) Miller, but we’ll take that outing from Shoe.”

SS Erick Aybar (tight left hamstring) had to leave the June 26 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed hip) played light catch Friday. He’s expected back sometime in mid-July.