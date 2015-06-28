RHP Garrett Richards had his 11th quality start of the season Saturday. He retired nine consecutive hitters and 12 of the first 13 he faced before finishing with 11 groundouts and six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings of a 4-2 win over the Mariners. Richards gave up two runs, seven hits and a walk and threw two wild pitches. In four starts since June 11, he has allowed just seven earned runs in 27 2/3 innings while going 3-1.

RF Kole Calhoun hit his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday. Calhoun propelled a 92 mph fastball from Mariners LHP J.A. Happ into the right-field stands for a two-run drive that gave the Angels a lead they never relinquished. He now has hits in six of his past seven games.

LF Daniel Robertson became the Angels’ sixth leadoff hitter this season. He singled in the bottom of the first inning before finishing 1-for-4 and was on base for RF Kole Calhoun’s two-run homer. Robertson, recalled June 14 from Triple-A Salt Lake, is batting .250 (5-for-20) in 10 games for the Angels.

RHP Huston Street needs four saves to reach 300 in his career. In his only inning of relief on Saturday, Street allowed one hit and one walk to help secure a 4-2 win over the Mariners. Street, who has 21 saves, has amassed at least 20 in seven consecutive seasons.

RHP Joe Smith registered his 20th hold of the season in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Mariners. He pitched just one-third of an inning, striking out DH Nelson Cruz as the potential tying run to end the top of the eighth. Smith entered Saturday’s game tied for the major-league lead in holds.

3B David Freese made two pivotal defensive plays in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Mariners. He had an unassisted double play to thwart a scoring chance in the fifth inning, then made a lunging, one-handed catch of LF Seth Smith’s sharp ground ball off the front of home plate to keep it from going down the left-field line in the sixth. At the plate, Freese went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and a strikeout.