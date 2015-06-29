RHP Trevor Gott received his first major-league victory Sunday. Gott retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th inning, and the Angels scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th for a 3-2 win. Since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 13, Gott has yet to allow an earned run in seven appearances covering seven innings. The former University of Kentucky standout has allowed no walks and only three hits while striking out four.

CF Mike Trout went 0-for-3, struck out twice and received two intentional walks. Trout, who entered Sunday’s game with the American League’s 10th-best average, .303, is now tied for 12th with a .300 average. Trout also had to face a fan who entered the field in the top of the sixth inning and approached him in center field. Trout looked at him but did not otherwise react.

LHP Hector Santiago now has allowed one run or fewer in nine of his last 14 starts after his performance Sunday. Santiago conceded just one run, two walks and three hits in seven innings while striking out six yet did not get the decision in the Angels’ 3-2 win in 10 innings. The left-hander reduced his earned-run average to 2.58, the best among the Angels’ starters.

RF Kole Calhoun drove in a run in the eighth inning and scored the winning run in the 10th inning of the Angels’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a walk, and has hits in six of his past seven games.

LHP Edgar Ibarra was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Sunday. He has a 2.25 ERA in four innings pitched with the Angels.

SS Erick Aybar delivered a pinch-hit single that scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Angels’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings Sunday. Aybar sliced a single into left field that enabled pinch-runner Kyle Kubitza to forge a 1-1 tie. After a 1-for-27 slump, the shortstop is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three RBIs. Aybar did not start for the second consecutive game after sustaining a tight left hamstring Friday night. He is considered day-to-day.