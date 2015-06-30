3B Kyle Kubitza was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels called up DH/1B C.J. Cron. He’s batting .207 for the Angels in 2015 after striking out in his only at-bat Sunday.

RHP Trevor Gott is unscored upon in his first eight major league outings (eight innings) since being called up June 13, including a scoreless inning Monday against the Yankees. Gott, who got his first major league victory Sunday against the Mariners, came in the same trade from the Padres that included RHP Huston Street.

CF Mike Trout hit his 20th home run of the season off Yankees LHP C.C. Sabathia Monday, reaching 20 homers for the fourth consecutive season. Trout joined Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Tony Conigliaro, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams as the only players in major league history to have four-consecutive 20-homer seasons before their age 24 season.

OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) took batting practice Monday and is close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

1B/DH C.J. Cron was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Monday to get another chance with the Angels. He had a solid season last year, hitting 11 homers with 37 RBIs and a .739 OPS in 79 games, followed by a strong spring training. But he was slow out of the gate and was sent down for the first of two demotions this season.

RHP Mike Morin (strained oblique muscle) completed his minor league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated Tuesday or Wednesday. He’s been out for five weeks.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up one run on five hits and three walks in six innings, getting the victory over the Yankees on Monday night. Wilson struck out five, and it came after his worst start of the season - seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Astros.

RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed left hip) threw 20 pitches off the mound Monday, and plans another bullpen session on Wednesday. The Angels are hoping Weaver can return sometime around the All-Star break.