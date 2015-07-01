CF Mike Trout is covering more ground in center field these days as he is playing a more shallow center field, heeding the advice of bench coach Dino Ebel.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Tuesday’s game. Bedrosian, making his second stint with the big league club this season, has a 4.60 ERA in 15 relief appearances. The Angels will make a move to fill Bedrosian’s roster spot on Wednesday.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Wednesday against the Yankees. Shoemaker has not won a start at home this season, after going 9-3 with a 2.10 ERA at Angel Stadium last year. It will be his first career appearance against the Yankees.

LHP Andrew Heaney gave up one run on two hits and two walks in seven innings to earn the victory over the Yankees on Tuesday, his first career major league win. “He did all the things you try to do when you put together a game plan,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He opened up both corners, changed speeds well, mixed in a slider and changeup, and really just kept them off balance all night.”

1B Albert Pujols hit his American League-leading 24th home run of the season Tuesday against the Yankees. It also was his 13th homer in June, tying the club record for homers in any month (Mo Vaughn, May of 2000; Tim Salmon, June of 1996). Overall, Pujols has hit 16 homers in his past 31 games, despite going homerless in six games June 23-29.

LF Matt Joyce continues to find his way into the lineup despite a horrible start that has stretched almost to the half-way point of the season. Joyce was in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees and went 2-for-3 with a walk. He’s hitting .190 with four homers and 18 RBIs. His average hasn’t been above .200 (.206) since April 18, after the Angels’ 11th game of the season.