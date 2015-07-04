C Rafael Lopez was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in exchange for LHP Manny Rondon. Lopez, 27, was designed for assignment on June 27. He batted .276 eight eight doubles, one triple and 17 RBIs with Triple-A Iowa this season. He made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2014, hitting .182 in seven games.

RHP Garrett Richards (9-5) continued his mastery over the Rangers, holding Texas to one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six in an 8-2 victory on Friday. Richards improved to 8-1 with a 3.12 ERA lifetime against Texas, including 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA the past two years against the Rangers. His success against Texas might just be incidental. Richards is simply pitching well, logging his 12th quality start in 15 outings. He has also won three of his last four. “I treat everybody the same, whether it’s the Rangers or Yankees or whoever,” Richards said. “We have a good game plan going into it and we try to stick with it. It really comes down to me executing pitches. When you got a little run support you can go out there and don’t have to be as fine, you can just battle and go right at them.” Richards joined Frank Tanana and Ramon Ortiz with six straight victories over the Rangers. Only Bartolo Colon (11) has more as an Angel.

OF Kole Calhoun now has hits in nine of his last 11 games after going 2-for-5 with a career-high-tying four RBIs in an 8-2 victory over the Rangers on Friday night. Calhoun, hitting .260 on the season, had a three-run double in the Angels’ six-run second and another run-scoring double in the third. He is hitting .357 with runners in scoring position. “A big hit from Kole and Erick (Aybar) with two outs to put the six spot up,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

RHP Cory Rasmus, out with a strained abdominal muscle, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin a rehabilitation assignment on Friday.

SS Erick Aybar had a career-high five hits, including an RBI single in a six-run second inning, in the Angels’ 8-2 victory over Texas on Friday. The game marked the first five-hit game for the Angels since Mark Trumbo on Sept. 10, 2013. “He was patient enough, waited for good pitches to hit and got into some good counts,” manager Mike Scioscia said. Aybar is streaking, hitting .432 in his last 13 games.