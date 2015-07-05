DH C.J. Cron came into Saturday’s game with eight RBIs this season. He nearly doubled that after going 3-for-4 with a homer and a career-high six RBIs. Cron has played particularly well against Texas. He has four of his 14 career homers against the Rangers. Cron doesn’t think his success against Texas is anything special though. “We’re in the same division, so obviously division games you want to take series, and that’s kind of our mindset coming in,” he said. “We want to play good baseball against anyone, but especially when you are playing guys in your division.”

LHP Hector Santiago has now posted three consecutive quality starts and has a 0.90 ERA during that stretch. He hasn’t allowed more than three hits in any of those outings, which has put him in consideration for the All-Star Game. He has thought about it too. “I want to say no (that he wasn’t thinking about it) but yeah,” Santiago said. “Coming into the season, I never put myself into the topic of trying to be an All-Star. My goal was just to go out there and pitch well.”

OF Kole Calhoun has feasted on the Rangers this season. Calhoun had a homer and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Saturday night. He’s now hitting .522 against Texas this season and is a .400 hitter at Globe Life Park.

RHP Jered Weaver threw 55 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and had no issues. Weaver has been in the disabled list since June 21 with left hip inflammation. The bullpen session was the third for Weaver, but the club still hasn’t set a return date for him. Weaver is 4-8 with a 4.75 ERA.