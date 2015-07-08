OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) is at the Angels’ facility in Tempe, Ariz., receiving treatment but is shut down for about another week. He has been out since late May.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis batted just .100 in major league stints with the Mets and Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. Nothing about his hitting screamed out for a promotion from the minor leagues, let alone an immediate inclusion in New York’s starting lineup. But such is the sad state of the Mets outfield that Nieuwenhuis was thrust right into a starting role in left field upon rejoining the club from Triple-A Las Vegas. Nieuwenhuis rewarded manager Terry Collins’ confidence with a double and two walks in four plate appearances.

1B Albert Pujols announced he will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby for the first time since 2009. This will be Pujols’ fourth time competing in the Home Run Derby. He reached the semifinal in 2003, 2007 and 2009 but has never won the event. Pujols entered Tuesday leading the American League with 25 home runs.

RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) threw on flat ground and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He then will be evaluated to determine whether he needs a rehab start.