CF Mike Trout plans to participate in the Home Run Derby one of these years. However, it won’t be this year, as the Los Angeles Angels center fielder declined an invitation to compete Monday in Cincinnati.

2B Johnny Giavotella, who hit a game-winning single in the ninth just past diving Rockies SS Troy Tulowitkzi to give the Angels a 3-2 win, is hitting .444 (20-for-45) with 11 RBIs this season in late and close situations -- the seventh inning or later with the batting team ahead by one, tied, or with the tying run on base, at bat or on deck. “I expect it out of myself,” Giavotella said. “I expect to come through for the team.”

RHP Huston Street, who earned his 299th career save Wednesday, said he felt something tighten up in his right groin on the second-to-last pitch of the game and felt a similar sensation on the final pitch when he got Rockies 1B Ben Paulsen to ground out with runners on first and second, ending the Angels’ 3-2 win. “I didn’t fall to my knee out of pain,” Street said. “I just didn’t want to push off of it anymore. I tried to not finish my delivery. I’ve done it enough in the past before to know when you really tug on something. My gut tells me I didn’t get it too bad. Thankfully, it was on the last pitch; thankfully, we got the out. Worst comes to worst, if I can’t be back for the Seattle series (Thursday through Sunday), we got the All-Star break and hopefully (I‘ll) be ready to go after that.”

RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday at Seattle. Weaver, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 21, began his bullpen session in the indoor batting cage off the visitors’ clubhouse, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the mound started to sink, so the session was finished outdoors. Before he went on the disabled list, Weaver was having some command issues, which Scioscia hopes will be rectified as the veteran finds his timing and rhythm in his delivery “so his arm slot is where it should be when he’s trying to deliver the ball.”

3B David Freese began the game-winning rally with a one-out single in the ninth. The hit also extended Freese’s hitting streak to seven games. He is 10-for-27 (.370) in that span.