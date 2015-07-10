LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to pitch against Seattle for the second time in three starts Friday. He beat the Mariners 3-2 on June 28, having allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings. For his career, he is 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 games (three starts) against Seattle.

RHP Garrett Richards got tagged for 12 hits Thursday night but was able to come out of it having allowed just four runs. He threw 95 pitches over 5 1/3 innings while taking his first loss in three starts. “They had some things go their way,” he said of the Mariners. “It’s not like they were raking them on us. They came out ready to go, so good for them.”

OF Efren Navarro was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake after the game Thursday night. A corresponding move will be made before Friday’s game. Navarro grounded out as a seventh-inning pinch hitter, leaving him with a .260/.305/.312 hitting line in 37 games. He has no homers and five RBIs.

RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 and drove in the Angels’ first run with a solo homer in the eighth. However, his most impressive play may have come when he threw out Seattle 2B Robinson Cano at home plate with a picture-perfect throw in the bottom of the first inning.

RHP Mike Morin had a rough night Thursday, when he came on in the eighth inning and gave up back-to-back singles. The only out he recorded was on a sacrifice bunt, as Morin allowed two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.

RHP Huston Street could miss the Seattle series because of a pulled groin. Street, who was hurt Wednesday and didn’t pitch Thursday, should be back after the All-Star break.

3B David Freese came on in the eighth inning, only to see his seven-game hitting streak end when his lone at-bat resulted in a fielder’s choice. Freese drove in a run on the play, but officially he was 0-for-1 for the night.