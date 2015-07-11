\CF Mike Trout became the sixth player 23 years or younger in American League history to have 25 home runs at the break. His three-run shot in the third inning on Friday gave the Angels a 3-1 lead. Just for kicks, Trout added No. 26 in the seventh. He now has six multi-homer games in his career and three this season. Two have come in two of the Angels’ past three games.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to add another arm to the bullpen while closer Huston Street rests a strained groin. Pestano came on in the ninth inning of Friday’s game and gave up hits to the only two batters he faced -- the final one a two-run homer off the bat of Seattle RF Mark Trumbo.

DH C.J. Cron continues to shine since his June 29 promotion from Triple-A. He had his first multi-homer game of the season on Friday when he hit two in the Angels’ 7-3 win over Seattle. Cron is hitting .448 (13-for-29) with four home runs and 12 RBIs since his latest call-up.

LHP Hector Santiago dominated Seattle for the second time in less than two weeks Friday night, when he allowed one run in seven innings for the win. He allowed three hits and one run in seven innings of a June 28 victory over the Mariners.

2B Johnny Giavotella celebrated his 28th birthday with three hits on Friday night. He had two doubles while going 3-for-5 in the Angels’ 7-3 win over Seattle.

LHP C.J. Wilson is scheduled to make his third start against Seattle this season on Saturday night at Safeco Field. Wilson has had success against the Mariners this year, going 1-0 while allowing just two runs in 15 innings.