CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 Saturday night, which ranks as an off night for the All-Star slugger. He has now hit safely in six consecutive games.

1B C.J. Cron singled Saturday and is now hitting .438 (14-for-32) since being recalled June 29.

LHP Andrew Heaney has done everything in his power to maintain a spot in the rotation since being called up to replace injured Jared Weaver on June 24. He is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in three starts heading into Sunday’s scheduled appearance at Seattle. With Weaver scheduled to return from a hip injury sometime after the All-Star break, the Angels could have a decision on their hands in terms of the rotation.

RHP Mike Morin had another rough outing in Seattle on Saturday. He faced three batters, allowing two hits sandwiched around an intentional walk and was charged with two runs. In two appearances this series, Morin has now given up four runs in one-third of an inning. Five of the six batters he faced reached base.

LHP C.J. Wilson had some control issues throughout Saturday’s game but was able to come out of it having allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Wilson walked four batters and allowed the Mariners to load the bases in three separate innings.

3B David Freese has had a quiet series in Seattle. Freese went 0-for-4 Saturday and is now 1-for-10 in the series.