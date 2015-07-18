INF/OF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, making the start of his third stint with the big league club this season. He has played four positions for the Angels this season, including first base, second base, shortstop and left field.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, clearing a roster spot for INF/OF Grant Green. Pestano, 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 games for the Angels, was called up last week to give the club some bullpen depth with RHP Huston Street out because of a strained groin.

OF Collin Cowgill had the splint removed from his sprained right wrist on Thursday and began playing catch and range of motion exercises on Friday. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Red Sox. Richards has been particularly good at home this season, going 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA. He is 1-0 with a 6.05 ERA in seven career games (three starts) against Boston, the only win coming earlier this season at Fenway Park.

LHP C.J. Wilson threw eight scoreless innings on Friday night against the Red Sox, allowing five hits but got a no-decision, leaving with the score tied 0-0. It was the eighth time in 19 starts this season that Wilson gave up no more than one earned run in a game.

RHP Huston Street (strained groin) worked out and threw off the mound Friday. He anticipates being available Saturday. He strained a groin throwing the final pitch in a victory over Colorado on July 8.

Angels RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed left hip) threw 50 pitches in three innings of a simulated game on Thursday and felt fine Friday. He will repeat the workout Monday or Tuesday of next week and, barring any setbacks, could return to the mound by July 25 or 26.