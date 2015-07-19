DH C.J. Cron continued his solid hitting since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29. Cron went 1-for-3, doubled and struck out once in a 3-0 win over the Red Sox. He now has hits in eight of his last nine games. Since rejoining the Angels, Cron is batting .450 (18-for-40) with four doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.

LHP Hector Santiago seeks to establish a career record for wins in a season on Sunday night against the Red Sox. Santiago’s next victory will give seven this season. Last year, he won a career-high six games. Santiago also is on pace to set his own season strikeout record. Santiago has 98 strikeouts after the All-Star break; his single-season best is 137 in 2013 with the Chicago White Sox. He shared the team lead in strikeouts with fellow LHP C.J. Wilson as the second half began.

RHP Garrett Richards pitched the second shutout and the second complete game of his career Saturday night. Richards permitted only two hits and a walk, induced 11 groundouts and had six strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the Red Sox. He finished by retiring the final 15 batters he faced and 22 of the last 23. Richards threw his only other major-league shutout and complete game on Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. This season, Richards has conceded no more than three earned runs in six of his past seven starts.

RF Kole Calhoun posted the first multi-homer game of his major-league career Saturday night. Calhoun hit two solo drives into the right-field bleachers off Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello in a 3-0 win. In the third inning, Calhoun pounded a 90 mph fastball, then followed in the fifth with his 12th home run of the season off an 89 mph fastball. Calhoun finished 3-for-3 with a walk.