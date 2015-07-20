LHP Hector Santiago seeks to establish a career record for wins in a season Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox. Santiago’s next victory will give seven this season. Last year, he won a career-high six games. Santiago also is on pace to set his own season strikeout record. Santiago has 98 strikeouts after the All-Star break; his single-season best is 137 in 2013 with the Chicago White Sox. He shared the team lead in strikeouts with fellow LHP C.J. Wilson as the second half began.

LHP Andrew Heaney seeks his fourth consecutive victory Monday night when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader. Heaney has thrown four quality starts since being recalled June 24 from Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels put RHP Jered Weaver on the disabled list with an inflamed left hip. The Angels acquired Heaney from the Dodgers in December for 2B Howie Kendrick.