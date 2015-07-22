CF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Twins because of a sore left heel.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up one run on eight hits and one walk in five-plus innings to get the victory in the Angels’ 11-1 win over the Red Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday. Santiago had to work hard, making 114 pitches, and he struck out 10, tying his career high. But he admitted he felt a little bit off, considering the All-Star break resulted in him getting nine days off between starts. “You don’t know what to expect,” he said Santiago. “It was a matter of trying to get that rhythm back again, going pitch to pitch. It was kind of like trying to figure out how to pitch again. Nine, 10 days off, it wasn’t fun for me.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Tuesday against the Twins. It is a big start for Shoemaker, who is in danger of losing his spot in the starting rotation once RHP Jered Weaver returns from a hip injury in the next week or so. Shoemaker could be sent to the bullpen or optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. In his only career appearance against the Twins, Shoemaker gave up three earned runs on six hits in four innings, getting a no-decision in a start last season.

LHP Andrew Heaney gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings against the Red Sox in the second game of the doubleheader, earning his fourth consecutive victory. In his four starts since taking the rotation spot of the injured Jered Weaver, Heaney is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA. The only runs he allowed Monday came on DH David Ortiz’s two-run homer in the sixth.

RHP Cory Rasmus was activated for Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader against Boston. Teams are allowed a 26th player for the second game of doubleheaders. Rasmus began the season on the disabled list after having abdominal surgery. He was activated from the DL on July 3 and made eight appearances (three starts) for Triple-A Salt Lake, going 0-1 with one save and a 3.18 ERA.

1B Albert Pujols went 4-for-7 in the doubleheader against Boston Monday, hitting three home runs and driving in four. The three homers were his 27th, 28th and 29th of the season, taking over the team lead and American League lead from teammate Mike Trout. The homers increased his career total to 549, passing Mike Schmidt for 15th on the all-time list. Pujols entered the game in a slump, with three hits in his previous 27 at-bats.