CF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup Tuesday for the first time this season after starting the Angels’ first 92 games.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two hits and three walks in six scoreless innings to get the win Tuesday over the Twins, a performance manager Mike Scioscia called his best of the season. Shoemaker, though, could be the odd man out once Jered Weaver returns from an injury in the next week or so. Shoemaker said he is trying not to think about what might happen. “You start thinking about that stuff, you’re not thinking about playing the game,” he said. “I really have no clue, don’t even know what I‘m thinking about it. I‘m sure the other guys are thinking the same thing. Just go out there and play.”

RHP Cory Rasmus was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Rasmus has yet to make an appearance for the Angels this season after being activated from the disabled list with an oblique injury.

1B Albert Pujols originally was scheduled for a day off Tuesday, but when he found out CF Mike Trout was not in the lineup, he convinced manager Mike Scioscia to put him in the lineup. Pujols, who leads the American League with 29 homers, went 2-for-4.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Wednesday against the Twins. Wilson threw eight scoreless innings in his last start, but got a no-decision. He has a 2.36 ERA over his last four starts, and is 6-3 with a 4.68 ERA in 26 career games (nine starts) against Minnesota.

RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed left hip) threw 60 pitches and four innings of a simulated game Tuesday afternoon. The Angels haven’t decided whether Weaver will make a rehab start or be activated five days from now.