3B Kyle Kubitza was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, taking the roster spot of 3B David Freese, who went on the disabled list. Kubitza hit .207 in 12 games with the Angels in June.

INF Kyle Kubitza was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his second stint with the Angels this season and lined out in his only at-bat Thursday. Kubitza was leading the Pacific Coast League with 33 doubles before being promoted. At Salt Lake, Kubitza was batting .276 with four triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs in 78 games. Kubitza made his major league debut June 12 and hit .207 (6-for-29) in 12 games for the Angels.

3B Taylor Featherston made his sixth start of the season at third base and his 15th of the season Thursday. Featherston replaced 3B David Freese, who went on the disabled list with a broken index finger on his right hand. Featherston grounded into a fielder’s choice and struck out in two plate appearances.

INF/OF Grant Green was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Thursday’s game, clearing a roster spot for a pitcher to be called up to start Friday’s game. He is hitting .238/.273/.238 with no homers and two RBIs in 13 games for Los Angeles this season.

RHP Garrett Richards retired the first 11 batters he faced and induced 13 groundouts yet got the loss Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. Richards permitted just three walks and four hits in eight innings with five strikeouts yet allowed a three-run home run to Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe in a 3-0 loss. Between the fifth inning of his last start Saturday night and the fourth inning Thursday, Richards retired 26 successive batters.

DH Albert Pujols extended his hitting streak to six games Thursday. Pujols went 1-for-4 and is now batting .391 (9-for-23) during his streak. Earlier this season, the National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player compiled an 11-game hitting streak from April 25 to May 8.

3B David Freese went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a broken index finger on his right hand. Freese was hit by a pitch from Minnesota Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey in the fourth inning Wednesday. Freese will have to wear a splint for the next two weeks, and hopes to return in three weeks.

LF Matt Joyce is now hitless in 21 at-bats after going 0-for-2 on Thursday. In three plate appearances, Joyce lined out, struck out and was hit by a pitch on the right ankle. Joyce is now batting a career-worst .179 in 84 games.