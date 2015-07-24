3B Kyle Kubitza was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, taking the roster spot of 3B David Freese, who went on the disabled list. Kubitza hit .207 in 12 games with the Angels in June.

CF Mike Trout returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game with a sore left heel. Serving as the designated hitter, he went 0-for-4.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Thursday against the Twins. Richards is coming off his best start of the season, a two-hit shutout against the Red Sox. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in two career games (one start) against Minnesota.

LHP C.J. Wilson got the victory over the Twins on Wednesday after giving up two runs on six hits and two walks. He lasted only five innings because he had a pitch count of 105. “I‘m told that baseball evens out,” Wilson said. “Last game, eight innings, no runs, no decision. Today, five innings -- win. So I’ll take it.”

SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 Wednesday against the Twins and now is hitting .400 (38-for-95) in his past 27 games since June 19, the best in the majors during that stretch. He has raised his average from .246 on June 19 to .289.

RHP Huston Street pitched a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against Minnesota for his 25th save of the season and 300th of his career.

3B David Freese sustained a broken right index finger Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch from Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey in the fourth inning.

