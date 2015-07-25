RHP Nick Tropeano gave up four runs and seven hits in six-plus innings Friday against the Rangers. Tropeano was making a spot start for the Angels, who needed a starter because of last Sunday’s rainout. Tropeano, who was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake after the game to make room for 3B Conor Gillaspie on the roster, threw well early, shutting out the Rangers on one hit through four innings. But the Rangers scored three times against him in the fifth. “I thought he pitched really well,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “A couple breaking balls got away from him, he missed a couple spots, but for the most part, he gave us a chance to win. I think he showed his stuff here, good life on his fastball, real good changeup and threw some good breaking balls. Unfortunately, those guys executed with guys in scoring position.”

LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

LHP Hector Santiago will start against the Rangers on Saturday. Santiago, who ranks tied for second in the American League in ERA (2.30), is 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 13 career games (10 starts) against the Rangers.

RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. Weaver isn’t expected to be activated until he throws either another simulated game or makes a minor league rehab start. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or July 26.

C Chris Iannetta struck out four times Friday against the Rangers, but has hit four home runs in his past nine games. He boosted his batting average above .200 for the first time all season on Wednesday and is hitting .275 in July.

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

3B Conor Gillaspie was traded to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Gillaspie, who hit .237 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 58 games, was designated for assignment on July 19.

3B Conor Gillaspie will join the Angels on Saturday after being traded from the White Sox for cash considerations. With 3B David Freese to miss at least three weeks because of a fractured right index finger, Gillaspie is expected to get most of the starts at third. Gillaspie, who was designated for assignment by the White Sox, hit .237 with 10 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs in 58 games this season.

