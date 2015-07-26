LHP Hector Santiago had a chance to post his fourth consecutive victory but left Saturday night’s game against the Rangers without a decision. In five innings, Santiago yielded three earned runs and five hits, hit one batter, walked three, struck out four and threw a wild pitch among his 97 pitches. He ended a streak of five successive starts in which he conceded no more than one run.

RF Kole Calhoun drove in three runs and made a diving catch in the Angels’ 7-6 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night. Calhoun hit a two-run single in the second inning and added a run-scoring single in the sixth before finishing 2-for-5 with a run and a strikeout. The outfielder now has 20 RBIs in his past 17 games. Defensively, Calhoun leaped to make a backhanded catch of Rangers 2B Rougned Odor’s line drive in the eighth inning.

LHP Andrew Heaney seeks his fourth consecutive win Sunday when he faces the Rangers. Since being recalled on June 24 from Triple-A Salt Lake, Heaney has quality starts in all five of his appearances while holding opposing batters to a .194 average. He has allowed no more than two runs or two walks in any appearance.

1B Albert Pujols passed Bobby Abreu and Hall of Famer Charlie Gehringer on Saturday night to move into 21st place in career doubles. Pujols hit his 575th career double into left-center field in the fifth inning and finished 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. He also needs two more RBIs to tie Sammy Sosa for 27th all time with 1,667.

LF Matt Joyce is hitless in his last 22 at-bats after Saturday night’s 7-6 loss to the Rangers. He grounded out in his only plate appearance in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter who replaced Kyle Kubitza in left field. Joyce’s average fell to .178.

3B Conor Gillaspie made his debut for the Angels on Saturday night. Gillaspie went 2-for-4, had a double, drove in a run, scored another, struck out twice and made two stellar defensive plays in a 7-6 loss to the Rangers. The Angels purchased Gillaspie from the Chicago White Sox on Friday.