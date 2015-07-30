RHP Jeremy McBryde was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF David Murphy. McBryde, 28, was 4-6 with nine saves and a 5.63 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this year.

INF Kyle Kubitza was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Kubitza was promoted July 23 for his second stint with the team. He has a .200 batting average with one RBI in 35 at-bats in the majors this season.

CF Mike Trout sat out for just the second time this season with a sore left wrist. Trout had three hits after sustaining the injury in the fourth inning on Sunday. He underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural damage and is day-to-day. Trout is batting .361/.459/.833 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs in 19 games this month.

CF Mike Trout was held out of a second consecutive game Wednesday against Houston because of a sore wrist.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF David DeJesus. Pestano was 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 games for the Angels before he was sent to the minors July 17.

OF Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Navarro hit .260 with five RBIs and nine runs scored in 77 at-bats this season with Los Angeles.

OF David DeJesus was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for low-level minor league RHP Eduar Lopez. DeJesus hit .259/.323/.375 with five home runs and 26 RBIs over 82 games with the Rays and will provide outfield depth for the Angels, whose production in left field was substandard.

OF David Murphy was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday, and during the game it was revealed why. Murphy was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league SS Eric Stamets. Murphy hit .296 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 206 at-bats. “We didn’t anticipate we’d be in this spot, trading a guy like Murph, who has been a big part of our team the last two years, but that’s the situation we’re in,” said Cleveland general manager Chris Antonetti.

OF David Murphy was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for SS Eric Stamets. Murphy hit .296/.344/.437 with five home runs and 27 RBIs over 84 games with the Indians and will provide outfield depth for the Angels, who also traded for Shane Victorino and David DeJesus. Stamets is renowned for his defensive handiwork.

LF Shane Victorino made his Angels debut following his acquisition from the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Victorino delivered a bunt single in his first at-bat and finished 1-for-4 with a run and a strikeout. Having spent most of his career in right and center field, Victorino had a bumpy adjustment to left, struggling to field a two-run double off the bat of Astros 2B Jose Altuve in the sixth inning.