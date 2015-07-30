FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout missed his second consecutive game because of a sore left wrist. Trout was available as a defensive replacement but did not participate. He is unlikely to hit in batting practice Thursday, and he remains day-to-day

RHP Garrett Richards did not allow a hit through his opening four innings but wound up permitting four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. He also surrendered a pair of home runs, marking the fifth time in his career that he surrendered multiple home runs and the first time since Sept. 23, 2013, against the Athletics.

INF/OF Efren Navarro designated for assignment to make room for OF David Murphy on the Angels’ roster. In 37 games with Los Angeles, he batted .260/.305/.312 with no homers and five RBIs.

OF Daniel Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for OF David DeJesus on the Angels’ roster. In 31 games for Los Angeles, he hit .288/.307/.315 with no homers and seven RBIs.

1B Albert Pujols launched his 30th home run of the season in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson, becoming the sixth player in league history with 13 30-homer seasons. Pujols joins Hank Aaron (15), Alex Rodriguez (14), Barry Bonds (14), Mike Schmidt and Babe Ruth (13 each) on that distinguished list.

3B Conor Gillaspie, who recorded an RBI triple in the second inning, has notched a hit in all four games with the Angels since being acquired from the White Sox on Friday. Gillaspie finished 1-for-4 and is batting .375 (6-for-16) with two doubles, one triple and four RBIs with the Angels.

