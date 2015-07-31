CF Mike Trout finished 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup.

2B Johnny Giavotella extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single against Astros LHP Scott Kazmir in the eighth inning on Thursday. Giavotella finished 1-for-3 and is now batting .429 (21-for-49) in late and close situations. He is batting .327 (35-for-107) in innings 7-9.

RHP Matt Shoemaker recorded his second consecutive scoreless start, working seven innings while allowing just three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts on Thursday. He extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings and has held the opposition to two earned runs or less in each of his last five starts, posting a 1.78 ERA during that stretch.

RHP Mike Morin was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. RHP Cory Rasmus was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP Jered Weaver worked 3 2/3 innings making a rehab start for Single A Inland Empire, allowing one unearned run Thursday.