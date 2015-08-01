CF Mike Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and triple in the loss to the Dodgers. Trout hit his major league-leading 32nd home run off RHP Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. He drove in all three of the Angels’ runs.

LHP Hector Santiago had a rough outing, surrendering five runs on a season-high nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five-plus innings. Santiago (7-5) also hit a batter. “I thought Hector was a little indecisive,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It looked like he was searching for not only trying to find his release point, to execute pitches and repeat his delivery, which he has been doing very well this year, (but) searches to put together his game plan. He had a lot of trouble putting pitches together. He just wasn’t quite as crisp as we’ve seen him, and we paid a price for it.”

INF/OF Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Navarro batted .260 with five RBIs in 77 at-bats this season.

OF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-4 with two runs Friday night. Calhoun is batting .333 with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBIs in his last 22 games.

RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from the Triple-A Salt Lake. Rucinski has a 0-1 record and a 7.71 ERA in two games (one start) this season with the Angels.

LHP C.J. Wilson was put on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 29) with left elbow inflammation. Wilson is 8-8 with a 3.89 ERA this season.