LHP Andrew Heaney suffered his first defeat of the year Saturday. In 5 1/3 innings, Heaney allowed two runs, two walks and two hits while striking out three in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though he saw his five-game winning streak ended, Heaney has not allowed more than two runs in any of his seven starts this year.

RHP Cory Rasmus will make an emergency start Sunday.

1B Albert Pujols moved into 27th place in career RBIs Saturday.

LHP C.J. Wilson will miss the rest of the season with what the club called “left elbow impingement secondary to arthritis.” Wilson said bone spurs in his elbow had limited his range of motion to such an extent that he could not pitch effectively. Wilson is expected to undergo surgery. The left-hander would finish with an 8-8 record and a 3.89 ERA.