RHP Jeremy McBryde, designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. McBryde, 28, is 4-6 with nine saves and a 5.63 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Salt Lake this year.

CF Mike Trout scored just one run in the weekend series against the Dodgers (on his solo home run Friday), but he leads the majors with 76 runs this season. He has led the AL in runs each of the past three seasons. No player has ever led either league in runs in four consecutive seasons.

RF Kole Calhoun went 5-for-8 in the series against the Dodgers and scored four of the Angels’ seven runs during the weekend set. In 23 games since July 5, Calhoun is batting .330 (30=for-91) with five doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs.

LHP Sean Newcomb was promoted to Double-A and made his first start Sunday for Arkansas, pitching five innings of two-run ball. The top prospect in the Angels’ farm system, Newcomb was a combined 7-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 20 starts at two Class A levels this season.

RHP Joe Smith gave up a game-tying home run to Dodgers OF Andre Ethier in the eighth inning Sunday. It was the first home run Smith allowed since Aug. 10, 2014. Smith had faced 244 consecutive hitters without giving up a home run.