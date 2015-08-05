CF Mike Trout was named the American League’s player of the month for July. Trout batted .367 (29-for-79) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 20 runs scored in just 21 games. The award is the third of its kind for Trout in his career. In Monday night’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians, Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. In two previous stints with the Angels this season, Bedrosian compiled a 4.60 earned-run average in 15 relief appearances covering 15 2/3 innings.

RHP Vinnie Pestano, who was designated for assignment by the Angels on July 25 to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF David DeJesus, was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. Pestano was 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 games for the Angels before he was sent to the minors July 17.

1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a strikeout in Monday night’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. Since being recalled June 29 from Triple-A Salt Lake, Cron is batting .329 (27-for-82) with six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs.

RHP Garrett Richards tied his career best with 11 strikeouts in Monday night’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. The 14 strikeouts are the most by any Angels pitcher this season. After allowing three runs in the first inning, Richards retired 15 of the next 16 batters he faced between the first and sixth innings -- including 14 in succession. The right-hander conceded three walks, four runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will take a scoreless streak of 14 consecutive innings into Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians. During that streak, Shoemaker has amassed 18 strikeouts while conceding five hits and four walks. His July 21 victory over the Minnesota Twins was his first since June 9.

RF Kole Calhoun tied his career high with his 58th RBI on Monday night. Calhoun hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning as the Angels rallied for a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. Calhoun, who drove in 58 runs last year, finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

LHP Andrew Heaney was named the American League’s rookie pitcher of the month for July. Heaney won all four of his starts while compiling a 1.98 earned-run average and amassing 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

RHP Jered Weaver will make a rehabilitation start Tuesday at Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday night, and is scheduled to throw between 75 and 80 pitches. Manager Mike Scisocia said Weaver was “excited” about his bullpen session Sunday. Weaver has been on the disabled list since June 21 with an inflamed left hip.

3B Conor Gillaspie hit his first home run since being purchased from the Chicago White Sox on July 24. Gillaspie’s two-run home run in the sixth inning against Cleveland Indians RHP Corey Kluber put the Angels ahead in a 5-4 win Monday night. Gillaspie, who finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, is batting .286 (8-for-28) with five RBIs since joining the Angels.