2B Johnny Giavotella extended his hitting streak to four games Tuesday night. Giavotella went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

RHP Matt Shoemaker tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 19, 4 2/3 fewer than his career best. Last year’s runner-in voting for the American League Rookie of the Year conceded two walks and five hits yet received no decision in the Angels’ 2-0 loss in 12 innings to the Indians. Shoemaker has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his past seven starts.

RF Kole Calhoun struck out four times while going 0-for-5 Tuesday in the Angels’ 12-inning loss to the Indians. However, Calhoun made a big defensive play in the fourth inning when he threw out Indians LF Michael Brantley trying to take second base after hitting a line drive off the right field wall.

LHP C.J. Wilson will receive another opinion before possibly undergoing season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow.

DH David Murphy got one of the Angels’ two hits Tuesday night. Murphy began the bottom of the fifth inning by hitting a line drive over the glove of Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor for a single, the first hit allowed by Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Murphy finished 1-for-4 and struck out once.

RHP Jered Weaver made his second rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday night. Weaver threw 84 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, with two of the three hits he allowed being home runs. He finished with two walks and five strikeouts while permitting three runs (two earned). Weaver has been on the disabled list since June 21 with an inflamed left hip.