CF Mike Trout celebrated his 24th birthday by hitting his 33rd home run of the season and throwing out a runner trying to extend a single into a double Friday night. In the bottom of the first inning, Trout lined a 97 mph fastball from Baltimore Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman over the center-field fence. In his four-year career, Trout has homered on his birthday three times. Then in the top of the third, Trout threw out CF Adam Jones, who lined a single off the center-field fence and tried to take second base on the play. Trout finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and an RBI.

PH C.J. Cron hit the Angels’ first pinch-hit home run of the season. Cron propelled the first pitch he saw, a 93 mph fastball from Baltimore Orioles RHP Brad Brach, 456 feet into the left-field stands for this seventh homer of the season. 3B David Freese hit the Angels’ last pinch-hit home run on July 5, 2014.

2B Johnny Giavotella has now hit in 14 of his last 15 games after extending his hitting streak to five games Friday night. Giavotella went 2-for-4, hit a double, drove in a run and scored another in an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. During his streak, Giovatella is batting .300 (6-for-20).

LHP Andrew Heaney survived his worst performance of the season Friday night. In 5 2/3 innings, Heaney conceded two home runs, 10 total hits, four earned runs and a walk while striking out two. The 10 hits were the most Heaney has allowed in his major-league career.

DH David Murphy registered his first RBI and his first multi-hit game with the Angels. Murphy went 2-for-4, drove in one run and scored another in an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Murphy, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on July 28, has reached base in six of his eight games with his new team.