RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Saturday night’s game. Before being sent to the Pacific Coast League, he allowed one run, one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 innings of relief while striking out one. Bedrosian claimed his first major-league win on Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians.

RHP Garrett Richards sustained his third loss in four decisions Saturday night. He struck out seven in his six innings but allowed three runs and seven hits, walked one and threw two wild pitches in a 5-0 loss to the Orioles. Despite the defeat, Richards registered his 15th quality start in 21 opportunities.

RF Kole Calhoun ended Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s no-hitter Saturday night. Calhoun doubled over the head of CF Adam Jones with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Calhoun, who finished 1-for-4, is batting .312 (39-for-125) since the start of July with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

1B Albert Pujols has now hit in 15 of 20 games since the All-Star break and extended his hitting streak to three games Saturday night. Pujols went 2-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to the Orioles. He has eight hits in his past 24 at-bats (.333).

RHP Jered Weaver will be activated from the disabled list Sunday to make his first start since June 20 against the Orioles. Weaver went on the disabled list June 21 with an inflamed left hip. In two rehabilitation starts for Class A Inland Empire, Weaver amassed seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs (four total), seven hits and four walks.

LHP Cesar Ramos saw his career-high streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings in 19 appearances broken Saturday night. He allowed a solo home run to Orioles C Caleb Joseph in a 5-0 loss. Ramos had not allowed a run since June 6.