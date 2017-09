OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) will begin a minor league rehab stint Tuesday or Wednesday. Manager Mike Scioscia said Cowgill could start out playing designated hitter but is expected to play both DH and outfield this week.

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) is further ahead in his recovery swinging a bat than he is throwing a baseball, manager Mike Scioscia said. Freese will start out as a designated hitter on a yet-to-be-determined rehab stint.