FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 12, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Angels are monitoring the innings of LHP Andrew Heaney, who started the season at Triple-A Salt Lake. Heaney has thrown 129 2/3 innings between Triple-A and the Angels. He threw 166 2/3 innings between the minor and major leagues last season for the Miami Marlins.

LHP C.J. Wilson had a scheduled meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday for a second evaluation of his injured left elbow. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he didn’t know what the recommendation was following the meeting. An earlier MRI showed Wilson has bone spurs in his elbow.

LF Matt Joyce, out since July 27, originally due to a mild concussion, was transferred from the seven-day disabled list the 15-day DL on Monday. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Sunday, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.