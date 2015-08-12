The Angels are monitoring the innings of LHP Andrew Heaney, who started the season at Triple-A Salt Lake. Heaney has thrown 129 2/3 innings between Triple-A and the Angels. He threw 166 2/3 innings between the minor and major leagues last season for the Miami Marlins.

LHP C.J. Wilson had a scheduled meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday for a second evaluation of his injured left elbow. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he didn’t know what the recommendation was following the meeting. An earlier MRI showed Wilson has bone spurs in his elbow.

LF Matt Joyce, out since July 27, originally due to a mild concussion, was transferred from the seven-day disabled list the 15-day DL on Monday. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Sunday, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.