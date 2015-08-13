RHP Garrett Richards (11-9, 3.51) will start for the Angels in the opener of a series Thursday at the Kansas City Royals looking to get back into the win column. Richards, who has allowed three or more runs in five of his past six starts, took a no-decision Aug. 8 against the Baltimore Orioles in his last outing. He gave up three runs on seven hits. Richards has faced the Royals eight times in his career (two starts) and holds an 0-1 record with a 4.19 ERA in those outings.

LHP Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst outing of the season to throw a solid 5 2/3 innings and take a no-decision Wednesday night in the Angels’ 3-2 loss in 13 innings at the Chicago White Sox. Heaney allowed just two runs on six hits and struck out four. He also threw 5 2/3 innings in his previous start against the Baltimore Orioles, but allowed four runs on 10 hits. It was his first time allowing more than two runs in a start this season.

1B Albert Pujols went 3-for-6 in the Angels’ 3-2 loss in 13 innings Wednesday night at the Chicago White Sox to record his first three-hit game since June 9 at the Tampa Bay Rays. Pujols is hitting .300 in his past seven games, after batting .179 in seven games prior to that stretch.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is still waiting to hear what LHP C.J. Wilson will decide to do about his injured left elbow. Wilson, who’s on the 15-day disabled list, initially said he would undergo season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs found with an MRI. He had another MRI and met with a doctor Tuesday for a second opinion but hasn’t told the Angels what course of action he prefers.

C Chris Iannetta didn’t start, but went 0-for-2 in the Angels’ 3-2 loss in 13 innings Wednesday night to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox. Iannetta doesn’t have a hit in his past 13 at-bats and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Tuesday. He went 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series against Chicago, after going 1-for-12 on the Angels’ last homestand. “I think behind the plate he’s doing a good job,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s certainly applying game plans and doing a good job there. At the plate, he’s gotten a couple big hits for us, but he’s just having a tough time finding his swing right now.”

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) isn’t as close to returning as initially thought this week. Freese can hit but is only able to throw at about 60 percent to 70 percent intensity. The Angels don’t have enough roster flexibility to bring Freese back as strictly a DH.

3B Conor Gillaspie got the start at third for the Angels on Wednesday and did some damage to his former team in L.A.’s 3-2 loss in 13 innings to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox. Gillaspie, who went 1-for-5, drove in both runs for the Angels. He didn’t start in the first two games of the series against hard-throwing LHPs Chris Sale and Carlos Rodon, but manager Mike Scioscia liked the matchup better for him against LHP John Danks. Gillaspie has eight RBIs in his first 13 games with the Angels, who acquired him July 24 in a trade with the White Sox.