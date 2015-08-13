CF Mike Trout had a night that he’s not used to experiencing in the Angels’ 3-0 loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Trout went 0-for-4 and struck out twice against rookie LHP Carlos Rodon. That included a strikeout looking in the first inning with no outs and two runners aboard. Trout had five hits in his last 15 at-bats coming into the game (.333 average), after going through a 1-for-20 slump.

LHP Hector Santiago had a great outing turn into a disappointing finish in his return to U.S. Cellular Field on Tuesday against his former team, the Chicago White Sox. Santiago, who took the loss, retired the first 10 hitters he faced before Chicago got to him in the fourth. After plunking 1B Jose Abreu, he allowed a two-run double to DH Melky Cabrera for the game’s first runs. Santiago, who allowed all three runs, also served up a solo homer to rookie OF Trayce Thompson before leaving with one out in the sixth. Santiago hasn’t won in his past four starts, dating back to July 20 against the Boston Red Sox. Santiago is 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA in his last four starts.

LHP Andrew Heaney (5-1, 2.45) will start for the Angels in the finale of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Heaney is coming off his worst outing of the season for Los Angeles, after allowing four runs on 10 hits Aug. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles. He still picked up the win, but left the game in the sixth inning for the second straight outing. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Tuesday that he doesn’t have a set innings cap in mind for the 24-year-old Heaney this season, but will watch him closely for signs of fatigue. Heaney has thrown 129 2/3 innings between Triple-A Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. He threw 166 2/3 between the minors and Miami Marlins last season.

1B Albert Pujols had a rare off night in the Angels’ 3-0 loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. After striking out twice against rookie LHP Carlos Rodon in his 0-for-4 night, Pujols hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. RHP Jake Petricka got him to roll over on a two-seam fastball that landed in front of the plate for a double play that went pitcher to home to first. “It’s a part of the game,” Pujols said. “It’s stuff that happens. You think I want to get myself out? I want to come through every time, but it doesn’t happen.”

LHP C.J. Wilson met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache Tuesday for a second opinion on his injured left elbow. An earlier MRI showed bone spurs in the elbow, which Wilson initially wanted to have removed surgically. That would have ended his season. The Angels placed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29 and he decided to hold off until meeting with ElAttrache, whose recommendation wasn’t immediately known by Angels manager Mike Scioscia on Tuesday.

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) isn’t as close to returning as initially thought this week. Freese can hit but is only able to throw at about 60 percent to 70 percent intensity. The Angels don’t have enough roster flexibility to bring Freese back as strictly a DH.