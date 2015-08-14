INF Taylor Featherston, who had played 40 games at third, 19 at shortstop and seven at second base, started at shortstop with SS Erick Aybar scratched with back tightness. It was only Featherston’s fifth start at shortstop. He went 0-for-3 at the plate, recorded two putouts and four assists in the 7-6 victory over the Royals.

CF Mike Trout was checked out by the trainer and manager Mike Scioscia in the ninth inning while at first base. Trout said he had calf cramps, but is fine.

2B Johnny Giavotella moved back into the leadoff spot after hitting seventh the previous three games and batting first in just two of the past nine games. “We’re putting him back up there today,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s batted sporadically leadoff. He’s been pretty consistent in the batter’s box. He’s got some really big hits for us late in games. He brings an energy that is important to any team. He loves to play. He’s given us a guy that is versatile in the lineup whether he hits first, fifth or ninth or wherever.” Giavotella was a Royals’ 2008 second round pick and hit .238 in 125 games over four seasons with Kansas City. He had a bunt single in the ninth and walked in the third in the 7-6 triumph over the Royals and has hit safely in 20 of 22 games.

LHP C.J. Wilson will undergo season ending elbow surgery to remove bone chips.

SS Erick Aybar was a late scratch with tightness in his lower back. Aybar played all 13 innings Wednesday in a loss at Chicago. He felt the back act up during batting practice. While the Angels are saying it is day-to-day, Aybar is not sure he will be able to avoid the disabled list. “I‘m not sure,” he said. “I’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

RHP Jered Weaver will make his 13th career start Friday against the Royals. He is 7-5 with a 2.76 ERA. He yielded six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in an April 11 loss to the Royals.