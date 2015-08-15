INF Taylor Featherston started his sixth game at shortstop. The Angels are 5-1 when he is the starting shortstop, but there is a dramatic drop-off offensively between Featherston and starting SS Erick Aybar, who missed his second straight game with a back issue. “Taylor is in there to catch ground balls and play good defense,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You hope on the offensive side, there’s not too much put on during the course of the game.” Featherston is hitting .135 with four extra-base hits in 91 at-bats after hitting .260 in Double-A last season. “He has some growth to do on the offensive end, that’s tough to accomplish at the major league level,” Scioscia said. Expect Scioscia to pinch hit for Featherston late in games if the Angels trail as he did Thursday and Friday.

CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run-producing double in the first inning for the only Angels run. He has a .391 career batting average against the Royals.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Saturday, lost his previous start against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. In two career starts against the Royals, Shoemaker is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA, yielding 10 runs in nine innings.

SS Erick Aybar missed second straight game with back tightness.

RHP Jared Weaver’s streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings at Kauffman Stadium ended when the Royals scored three in sixth inning. Weaver, who was making his second start since coming off the disabled list with left hip inflammation, yielded three runs, one unearned, on four hits, two walks and two hit batters in six innings. The big blow was 1B Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer. “Just one bad pitch,” said Weaver, who is 0-5 in six starts since a May 30 victory.

3B David Freese, who is on the disabled list with a fractured right index finger, is sorely missed by the Angels. When he was injured on July 22, the Angels were 54-40, leading the AL West. Sans Freese, the Angels are hitting .221 (155-for-702) with a 6-14 record.