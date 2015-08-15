FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 16, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Taylor Featherston started his sixth game at shortstop. The Angels are 5-1 when he is the starting shortstop, but there is a dramatic drop-off offensively between Featherston and starting SS Erick Aybar, who missed his second straight game with a back issue. “Taylor is in there to catch ground balls and play good defense,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You hope on the offensive side, there’s not too much put on during the course of the game.” Featherston is hitting .135 with four extra-base hits in 91 at-bats after hitting .260 in Double-A last season. “He has some growth to do on the offensive end, that’s tough to accomplish at the major league level,” Scioscia said. Expect Scioscia to pinch hit for Featherston late in games if the Angels trail as he did Thursday and Friday.

CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run-producing double in the first inning for the only Angels run. He has a .391 career batting average against the Royals.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Saturday, lost his previous start against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. In two career starts against the Royals, Shoemaker is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA, yielding 10 runs in nine innings.

SS Erick Aybar missed second straight game with back tightness.

RHP Jared Weaver’s streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings at Kauffman Stadium ended when the Royals scored three in sixth inning. Weaver, who was making his second start since coming off the disabled list with left hip inflammation, yielded three runs, one unearned, on four hits, two walks and two hit batters in six innings. The big blow was 1B Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer. “Just one bad pitch,” said Weaver, who is 0-5 in six starts since a May 30 victory.

3B David Freese, who is on the disabled list with a fractured right index finger, is sorely missed by the Angels. When he was injured on July 22, the Angels were 54-40, leading the AL West. Sans Freese, the Angels are hitting .221 (155-for-702) with a 6-14 record.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.