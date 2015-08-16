FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 17, 2015

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Hector Santiago, who starts the series finale Sunday, allowed three earned runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the White Sox in his previous start. He lost to the Royals on April 10, yielding three earned runs on six innings in 5 1/3 innings.

2B Johnny Giavotella, who the Angels acquired in a Dec. 19 trade with the Royals, stroked three hits. He has hit safely in 21 of his past 24 games.

RHP Matt Shoemaker has allowed 13 runs on 16 hits in seven innings in his past two starts, losses to the Royals and White Sox.

SS Erick Aybar was held out of the Angels lineup for the third straight game with tightness in his back.

OF Matt Joyce, who went on the disabled list July 27 with a concussion, will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Salt Lake.

