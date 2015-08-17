INF Taylor Featherston was placed on the disabled list with an upper back strain. Featherston said he received an injection in Chicago after popping a rib. He was hitting .130 in 74 games.

RHP Cam Bedrosian, a former first-round pick and the son of 1987 NL Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian, was recalled from Salt Lake. He had not allowed a run in his past 10 Triple-A games. He was optioned Aug. 7 to the Bees.

INF Ryan Jackson, who was acquired in a May 7 trade with the Royals for C Drew Butera, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was hitting .295 with 16 doubles, three triples and two home runs. He played 73 games at shortstop, but made his Angels debut at third base, an eighth inning defensive replacement. “He has more professional experience (than Taylor Featherston),” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s played at higher levels. I think his skill set is a little different than Taylor‘s, but he’s probably a little more polished in some parts of the game that Taylor is still working on, being a young player. We know he can catch ground balls and play shortstop. Offensively he’ll put the ball in play. But, probably the same role we’re looking at with Taylor.”

RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six games after being optioned July 29. He did not allow a run in 14 of 20 appearances with the Angels before missing 34 games with a strained left oblique. He had a 10.13 ERA in nine outings when he came off the DL.

LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

SS Erick Aybar returned to the lineup after missing three games with a bad back. He went 1-for-4 Sunday in the extra-inning loss to the Royals. “Yesterday, he really didn’t try to swing left-handed,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He took ground balls and felt really good and really it was just a matter today of seeing how he was swinging the bat from the left side.”

LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.