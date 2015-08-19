RHP Garrett Richards went seven-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks. He had just four strikeouts and is averaging 5.1 strikeouts per start this season, down from 6.3 strikeouts per start last year. But he said it’s part of his evolution as a pitcher. “That’s something that’s come along with my development,” Richards said when asked about pitching to contact. “When you start nibbling, that’s when you get into bad counts and you start having to pitch to the hitter instead of pitching your game. It’s something I’ve been working on since being in the big leagues and something I value for me to be successful. Going at guys and getting ahead of guys is something I‘m trying to do right now.”

3B Kaleb Cowart was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday and was in the starting lineup to make his major league debut. He began the season at Class-A Inland Empire before being promoted to Salt Lake June 11, where he hit .323 in 62 games.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday against the White Sox. It’ll be Weaver’s third start since missing 40 games with an inflamed left hip. In the two starts since his return, he’s allowed four earned runs in 11 innings. He is 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 12 career starts vs. Chicago.

INF Conor Gillaspie was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the roster for 3B Kaleb Cowart. Gillaspie hit .203 with one homer, nine RBIs, a .250 on-base percentage and .344 slugging percentage in 17 games after being acquired from the White Sox on July 24.