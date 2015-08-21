RHP Nick Tropeano will make his third spot start of the season Thursday night. Tropeano, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, made two previous starts on April 23 and July 24. At Salt Lake, Tropeano went 3-5 with a 4.81 earned-run average.

C Carlos Perez hit his first home run since May 30 on Wednesday night. Perez propelled a 95 mph fastball from Chicago White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija into Chicago’s left-field bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Angels a 1-0 win. Perez, who finished 2-for-3, also extended his hitting streak to four games, matching his career high. The catcher also stole a base and threw out a runner trying to steal.

CF Mike Trout ended an 0-for-13 slump covering four games Wednesday night. Trout went 1-for-3, walked and struck out in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Trout has never gone without a hit in five consecutive games.

RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday night’s game for the second time this season. With the Angels, Morin compiled a 1-1 record and a 7.43 earned-run average in 29 appearances covering 23 innings. In his previous time at Salt Lake this year, Morin went 4-1 with one save and a 5.25 earned-run average in nine games covering 12 innings.

SS Erick Aybar improved his batting average since June 19 to .304 (56-for-184) after going 2-for-4 in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Aybar also made a diving one-handed catch of a low line drive from 3B Tyler Saladino in the top of the eighth inning.

RHP Jered Weaver earned his first victory since May 30. Weaver pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, scattered five hits, permitted no walks, collected five strikeouts, induced seven groundouts and retired 18 of the final 21 batters he faced for a 1-0 win Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. In his three starts since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 9, Weaver has yielded only four earned runs, 13 hits and two walks in 17 1/3 innings while amassing 15 strikeouts.