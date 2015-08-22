RHP Nick Tropeano gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss Thursday against the White Sox. Most of the damage came in the fifth inning, when Tropeano gave up five runs on six hits while retiring only one batter. “We did some things early that kept us in the game, and I thought Nick made some big pitches,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Then in the fifth, things got away from what Nick was trying to do out there. He lost his fastball command a little bit and struggled putting some guys away.”

1B/DH C.J. Cron started Thursday for the fourth game in a row because the White Sox threw lefties in all four games of the season. Despite going 0-for-4 Thursday against the White Sox, he’s been hot since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29, hitting .322 (39 for 121) with seven homers and 20 RBIs.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Friday against the Blue Jays. Santiago got a no-decision his last time out despite pitching well -- two earned runs on three hits in seven inning against Kansas City. He is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career games (one start) against Toronto.

RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for RHP Nick Tropeano. Morin had a 7.43 ERA in 23 innings.

1B Albert Pujols was back in the lineup Thursday after getting a day off Wednesday, part of manager Mike Scioscia’s plan to keep the 35-year-old Pujols healthy over the course of the season. Pujols, though, started Thursday at DH for the 28th time this season. He’s started at first base 88 times. Including his 1-for-3 night Thursday, Pujols has hit better as the DH (.273 average, .339 on-base percentage, .518 slugging percentage) compared to as the first baseman (.248/.304/.504).

LHP C.J. Wilson had surgery Thursday to remove bone chips and bone spurs from is left elbow. Recovery time is 12 weeks, so he is expected back in time for spring training next season.

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) threw the ball will a full grip for the second day in a row Thursday. Freese, who was injured when hit by a pitch July 22, could begin a rehab assignment soon.