CF Mike Trout has three hits in his last nine at-bats, but overall has slumped in the month of August. In 20 games this month, Trout is hitting .183 (13 for 71) with one homer and five RBIs. “I like the way Mike has opened up the right side of the field a little more,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s not locked in as far as where his timing is, but Mike’s a good hitter and even when he’s not locked in and totally where he wants to be, he’s going to be able to find hits and help us offensively.”

LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings, getting the loss Friday against the Blue Jays. Santiago was undone by the first inning, during which he made 48 pitches. He walked four batters in the inning and gave up three runs (one earned), and was hurt then LF Shane Victorino failed to make sliding catch on a liner by CF Justin Pillar. The play was ruled an error, allowing two runs to score. “Tonight it was just command, Hector just lost his release point,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He was all over the place. This was one where he obviously was out of sync. He’s sitting at almost 50 pitches after the first inning; that’s tough to rebound from.”

2B Johnny Giavotella left the ballpark Friday afternoon because he was feeling sick. It was just the seventh game this season Giavotella didn’t start. INF Ryan Jackson started in his place Friday.

LHP Andrew Heaney will start Saturday against the Blue Jays. Heaney has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season, and the Angels have won eight of those 10 games. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Freese has been out since July 22 with a broken right index finger.