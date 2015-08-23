RHP Nick Tropeano was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake before Saturday night’s game. Tropeano was promoted to start Thursday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox but lasted only 4 1/3 innings in an 8-2 loss. In that game, he allowed six runs, eight hits and one walk, struck out three and threw 85 pitches.

INF Grant Green was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake before Saturday night’s game and started at second base in the Angels’ 15-3 loss to the Blue Jays. In his first start for the Angels since May 31, Green went 0-for-3 and played errorless defense. In 93 games for Triple-A Salt Lake, he was batting .306 (118-for-385) with 26 doubles, seven triples, five homers, 43 RBIs and 59 runs.

DH C.J. Cron hit his 10th home run of the season Saturday night. Cron golfed a 77 mph curveball from Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada over the center-field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cron finished 1-for-4 and has three homers in his last seven games.

2B Johnny Giavotella missed his second consecutive game because of an unspecified illness. Manager Mike Scioscia said privacy concerns prevented him from discussing a player’s medical problems not related to baseball. However, Scioscia said he hoped Giavotella would return in a couple of days. Giavotella started 114 games at second base before missing Friday night’s game.

RHP Garrett Richards will seek his fourth consecutive quality start when he faces the Blue Jays for the first time this season. He has allowed three earned runs in each of his past three starts, none of which lasted less than six innings. The right-hander also amassed 15 strikeouts while yielding just three walks in 19 innings.

LHP Andrew Heaney lasted just 3 1/3 innings, his briefest appearance of the season, on Saturday night against the Blue Jays. The left-hander allowed eight runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out three and throwing 71 pitches in a 15-3 loss. After his five-game winning streak, Heaney has two losses and three no-decisions in his past five starts.

3B Kaleb Cowart got his first major-league hit and his first major-league home run on Saturday night. Cowart, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, ended an 0-for-14 slump by hitting a 79 mph fastball from Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada into the right-field bleachers in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cowart, who finished 1-for-4, became the 12th player in team history and the first since Terry Evans in 2007 to register a home run as his first major-league hit.

LF David Murphy collected his 200th career double Saturday night. He doubled over the head of Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar to bring 1B Albert Pujols home in the bottom of the fourth inning and finished 1-for-4 in a 15-3 loss. Murphy also extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games.

3B Conor Gillaspie was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. He batted .203 with one home run and nine RBIs in 17 games before being designated for assignment on Tuesday. The Angels purchased Gillaspie on July 24 from the Chicago White Sox, where he played 58 games and batted .237 with three homers and 15 RBIs.