2B Johnny Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a “personal medical condition.” Giavotella started 114 of 124 games at second base for the Angels this season.

RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels placed 2B Johnny Giavotella on the disabled list. Rucinski started 20 games for Salt Lake this year and went 5-6 record with a 5.68 ERA. In three games (one start) for the Angels, he is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA.