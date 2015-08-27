2B Grant Green left Tuesday’s game at Detroit in the fourth with right knee discomfort. Green was injured while throwing out the Tigers’ Tyler Collins during the second inning. Green has been filling in for Johnny Giavotella, who was placed on the disabled list prior to the series. Green, who made an error in the first inning, will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. He was replaced in the field by Ryan Jackson.

LHP Hector Santiago will be seeking his first victory since July 20 when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. He is 0-3 with three no-decisions during that stretch. He’s coming off one of his worst outings this season -- he threw 95 pitches in just 3 2/3 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) and walking four against the Blue Jays. He threw 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Tigers on May 29 and is 1-3 against them despite a 1.71 ERA in 13 career outings.

2B Johnny Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a personal medical condition. He has not played since Aug. 20 because of the condition. He’s batting .265 with 47 runs scored, three home runs in 40 RBIs in a breakout season after failing to earn a regular spot with the Royals the past four seasons. Giavotella is expected to return this season.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will return from Triple-A Salt Lake to start the Thursday matinee against the Tigers. Shoemaker, who is 5-9 with a 4.76 ERA, made one start for Salt Lake and pitched six innings without giving up an earned run. “He really pitched well in his one (minor league) start,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Rucinski, who has appeared in three games with the Angels this season, is 5-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 starts with the Bees. He went sent down to the minors earlier this month after allowing two earned runs in one-third of an inning against the Dodgers. The club now has 12 pitchers on the active roster.

1B Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer in the first inning on Tuesday, giving him a team-high 34. He has one more home run that Mike Trout. He surpassed Gary Sheffield for 26th place on the all-time RBI list with 1,677 career RBIs. Pujols has hit four home runs in his last nine games after going 14 consecutive games without one.

3B David Freese hit a grand slam in his third rehab start with the Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. He added another hit while serving as the designated hitter. He has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a fractured right index finger after getting hit by a pitch against the Minnesota Twins. Manager Mike Scioscia said it would be “three or four days” before Freese could start playing the field again.