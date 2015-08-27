2B Grant Green returned to the lineup after leaving the series opener on Tuesday with right knee discomfort.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up three home runs and was charged with the loss at Detroit on Wednesday. He allowed a solo shot to Nick Castellanos and two-run blasts by Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez before getting pulled with one out in the fifth. Santiago struggled throughout, failing to record a 1-2-3 inning while throwing 105 pitches. He is 0-4 with three no-decisions in his last seven starts.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will return from Triple-A Salt Lake and start Thursday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. Shoemaker made a six-inning start for the Bees on Saturday and did not allow an earned run. He was demoted after giving up 13 runs in 7 1/3 innings in his last two starts with the Angels. “He really pitched well in his one rehab start, not just linescore-wise but from the evaluation of all the guys who saw him pitch,” manager Mike Scioscia said. The Michigan native is 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA in two career starts against Detroit.

INF Ryan Jackson went 0-for-3 while getting the start at second base on Wednesday. Jackson made an error in the third inning, dropping an Ian Kinsler popup, though it didn’t end up costing his club any runs. He got the nod in place of Grant Green, who left Tuesday’s game at Detroit with right knee discomfort. Green, who is filling in for injured Johnny Giavotella, was available to play on Wednesday.

RHP Drew Rucinski was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game to make room for RHP Matt Shoemaker, who will start Thursday’s game in Detroit. Rucinski pitched two scoreless innings while allowing just one baserunner in a relief role on Wednesday, dropping his ERA to 7.71. Rucinski has made 20 starts for the Bees and will likely return to their rotation.

C Chris Iannetta broke up Justin Verlander’s no-hit bid on Wednesday, smacking a leadoff double in the ninth that hit the chalk on the left-field line. It was just the ninth double of the season for Iannetta, who is batting .188. He has been losing playing time to Carlos Perez because of his struggles at the plate. He struck out and popped up in his previous at-bats.

3B David Freese could return for the team’s series at Oakland, which begins Monday, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.