1B Albert Pujols and OF Mike Trout are on pace to become the first Angels teammates to hit 40 home runs in the same year. The last time it was done in the majors was in 2006 by Chicago White Sox sluggers Jim Thome and Jermaine Dye.

2B Grant Green returned to the lineup in Detroit on Thursday after leaving the series opener on Tuesday with right knee discomfort. Green went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .219, before he was removed for defensive purposes in the eighth inning. Green became the starting second baseman this week when Johnny Giavotella went on the disabled list with a personal medical condition.

RHP Matt Shoemaker collected his sixth victory on Thursday after returning from the minors, holding Detroit to one hit in 7 1/3 innings in a 2-0 victory. Shoemaker made a six-inning start for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Saturday and did not allow an earned run. The Michigan native, who struck out five on Thursday, straightened out his mechanical issues with two bullpen sessions and tips from Angels pitching coach Mike Butcher and Salt Lake pitching coach Erik Bennett. “This is the way he pitched Saturday in the minor leagues,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He brought it up to the big leagues and just pitched a terrific game.”

LHP Andrew Heaney gets one last chance to notch his first victory of the month when he faces Cleveland in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Heaney is 0-2 with a 5.88 ERA in August after winning his first five decisions with the Angels. He is coming off his worst outing of the season in which he allowed eight runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings to Toronto. Heaney, who is 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA on the road, will be making his first career appearance against the Indians.

RHP Huston Street notched his 31st save in Detroit on Thursday with a spotless inning. He struck out the last two batters he faced -- center fielder Anthony Gose and second baseman Ian Kinsler. He saved both wins in the series and has converted 48 of 54 save opportunities since joining the club last season. He’s now tied with Minnesota’s Glen Perkins for the American League lead in saves.

3B David Freese could return for the team’s series at Oakland, which begins Monday, manager Mike Scioscia said. Freese, who has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a fractured index finger, has played four rehab games with Triple A Salt Lake as a designated hitter. He is batting .308 with one home run and 6 RBIs in his rehab outings. “He’s going to play third a couple of days and then we’ll see where he’s at,” Scioscia said.