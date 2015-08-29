RHP Trevor Gott pitched 2/3 of an inning and was charged with all three Indians runs in the seventh inning. Coming into the game Gott had a 0.47 ERA over his last 18 games, going back to July 22, allowing one earned run in 19 innings in that span.

1B Albert Pujols and OF Mike Trout are on pace to become the first Angels teammates to hit 40 home runs in the same year. The last time it was done in the majors was in 2006 by Chicago White Sox sluggers Jim Thome and Jermaine Dye.

LHP Andrew Heaney pitched six scoreless innings Friday, but had to settle for a no decision in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Leading 1-0, Manager Mike Scioscia decided to go to his bullpen to start the seventh inning, and the Indians scored three runs. “Andrew did a great job. You couldn’t ask for much more. He might have had another hitter or two in him, but (reliever Trevor Gott) was fresh and throwing the ball well. Unfortunately it didn’t work out,” said Scioscia.

1B Albert Pujols’ next home run will be career homer No.555, tying him with Manny Ramirez for 14th place on the all-time list. Pujols this season has passed Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas on the all-time home run list. Pujols’ next homer will also be his 35th of the year, making him one of four players in history to hit 35 home runs 10 times in their first 15 years. The other three: Willie Mays, Mike Schmidt and Alex Rodriguez.

OF David Murphy had one of the Angels’ five hits, a seventh inning single, against his former team. The Indians traded Murphy to the Indians on July 30 for minor league LHP Rob Kaminsky. Murphy, who hit .296 with the Indians, is hitting .284 with the Angels.