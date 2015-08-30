OF Mike Trout is hitless in the first two games of the series, and in the month of August he is hitting .194, with one homer and 6 RBIs.

RHP Garrett Richards gave up three runs on six hits in the first three innings Saturday, but held Cleveland scoreless on one hit over his last four innings. In seven innings Richards threw 117 pitches, striking out nine with no walks. “He got stronger as the game went on, maintained his stuff and gave us a chance to win,” said Manager Mike Scioscia.

OF Kole Calhoun snapped an 0-for-17 hitless streak by hitting the first pitch of the game from RHP Corey Kluber over the right-field wall for his 20th home run. The last time an Angels player homered on the first pitch of the game was Macier Izturis, on June 7, 2008, at Oakland.

RHP Joe Smith had only allowed one home run in his first 57 appearances this season, but in No. 58 Saturday night he gave up five runs, including a grand slam, in the eighth inning, leading to the Angels’ 8-3 loss to Cleveland. “He’s been phenomenal for us all year, but this one got away from him a little bit,” said Manager Mike Scioscia.